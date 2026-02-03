Air India plane's fuel control switches found to be okay: Civil Aviation Ministry

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday issued a rejoinder on the news item relating to the purported malfunction of the fuel cut-off switch on Air India’s Boeing B787-8 aircraft VT-ANX in London.

The rejoinder states that, based on the Boeing recommended checks to establish the serviceability of the fuel control switch, Air India engineering observed that: "Both left and right switches were checked and found satisfactory, with the locking tooth fully seated and not slipping from RUN to CUTOFF. When full force was applied parallel to the base plate, the switch remained secure. However, applying external force in an incorrect direction caused the switch to move easily from RUN to CUTOFF, due to the angular base plate allowing slip when pressed improperly with finger or thumb."

In addition, based on Boeing’s communication, the pull-to-unlock force was checked on the fuel control switch using the recommended procedure on the involved fuel cut-off switch, the fuel control unit to be installed, and the fuel cut-off switch of another aircraft. In all cases, the pull-to-unlock force was found within limits. These inspections were carried out in the presence of DGCA officers, the ministry’s statement said.

The video currently circulating on social media was analysed in light of Boeing's recommended procedures, and it was observed that the procedure demonstrated in the video being circulated is incorrect, the statement observed.

The airline is being advised to circulate the Boeing recommended procedure for the operation of the Fuel CUT OFF switch to its crew members, the statement said.

On February 1, 2026, Air India B787-8 aircraft VT-ANX operated flight AI 132 (London- Bengaluru). During engine start in London, on two occasions crew observed that the fuel control switch did not remain positively latched in the 'RUN' position when light vertical pressure was applied. On the third attempt, the switch latched correctly in 'RUN' and subsequently remained stable. Before continuing with the rest of the procedure, a physical verification was performed by the crew to confirm that the switch was fully and positively latched in the 'RUN' position. No abnormal engine parameters, cautions, warnings, or related system messages were observed during engine start or at any time thereafter.

The operating crew member was briefed on the observation, unnecessary contact with the switch was avoided, and engine indications and alerting systems were closely monitored by the crew for the remainder of the flight. The flight was completed without incident.

After landing at Bangalore, the crew reported the defect in the PDR. Air India referred the matter to Boeing for further guidance, after which the airline’s engineering department carried out the checks in the presence of DGCA officials, the statement said.

