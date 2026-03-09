Air India, Air India Express to operate flights to and from Jeddah and Muscat on Tuesday

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Air India and Air India Express will operate flights to and from Jeddah and Muscat on Tuesday, with the airspaces over Saudi Arabia and Oman remaining open, it was announced on Monday.

The two airlines will together operate a total of 14 flights to and from Jeddah and Air India Express will operate 14 flights to and from Muscat.

On Tuesday, Air India will operate one round-trip from Delhi and two round trips from Mumbai to Jeddah, and Air India Express will operate one round-trip each from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, and Kozhikode, Air India said in a statement.

Air India Express will also operate its scheduled services to Muscat, including one round-trip each from Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram and Tiruchirappalli.

In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express would operate a total of 32 ad-hoc non-scheduled flights between Indian cities and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, subject to availability of slots and other conditions prevailing at the respective point of departure at the time.

“These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities,” said the airline.

While Air India would operate 10 non-scheduled flights to and from Dubai, including three roundtrips from Mumbai and two round-trips from Delhi, Air India Express will operate one round-trip each to Dubai from Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Air India Express will operate 18 non-scheduled flights to and from other emirates of the UAE, including one round-trip each to Abu Dhabi from Bengaluru and Mumbai, one round-trip each to Sharjah from Bengaluru and Mumbai, and one-round trip each to Ras Al-Khaimah from Delhi, Bengaluru, Kochi, and two round-trips from Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Air India group’s scheduled operations until March 13 to and from other points in the West Asia have been cancelled.

Guests booked to travel on any of the cancelled flights may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund, said the airline.

Meanwhile, IndiGo said on Monday that while conditions in the Middle East continue to be volatile, it has been relentlessly working with the relevant authorities in India and respective destinations to progressively rebuild its scheduled network in the Middle East and Europe.

“IndiGo restarted its scheduled flights, in a staggered manner, to and from select destinations in the Middle East from 03 March 2026 and has operated more than 165 such flights ever since, flying over 22,000 customers between India and the region,” said the low-cost airline in a statement.

—IANS

na/