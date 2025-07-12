AIIA’s national seminar to explore trends in Ayurvedic surgical practices

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, is set to organise a three-day national seminar to explore trends in Ayurvedic surgical practices, the Ministry of Ayush said on Saturday.

Shalyacon 2025, to be held from July 13-15, will mark the auspicious occasion of Sushruta Jayanti. Celebrated annually on July 15, Sushruta Jayanti commemorates the legendary Acharya Sushruta, revered as the Father of Surgery.

“Since its establishment, AIIA has remained dedicated to promoting Ayurveda worldwide. Shalyacon, organised by the Department of Shalya Tantra, reflects this commitment by fostering the integration of Ayurvedic principles with modern surgical advancements. The initiative aims to equip emerging Ayurvedic surgeons with enhanced competencies and confidence in practicing integrated surgical care,” said Prof. (Dr.) Manjusha Rajagopala, Director (I/C), AIIA.

With a theme focused on innovation, integration, and inspiration, Shalyacon 2025 will be organised in collaboration with the National Sushruta Association as part of the continuing academic programme of the 25th Annual Conference of the National Sushruta Association.

The seminar will feature live surgical demonstrations on general endoscopic surgeries, anorectal surgeries, and urosurgical cases.

“On the first day, 10 general endoscopic laparoscopic surgeries will be performed. The second day will include 16 anorectal surgery live surgical procedures, offering participants an opportunity to observe and learn from real-time surgical practices,” the Ministry said.

Shalyacon 2025 is poised to be a dynamic confluence of tradition and technology, attracting over 500 eminent scholars, surgeons, researchers, and academicians from India and abroad. The event will facilitate the exchange of ideas, showcase clinical advancements, and explore emerging trends in Ayurvedic surgical practices.

A special plenary session will also be conducted across the three days covering areas such as general and laparoscopic surgery, wound management and para-surgical techniques, anorectal surgery, asthi-sandhi marma chikitsa, and innovations in surgery.

The final day will also feature over 200 oral and poster presentations, contributing to the ongoing scholarly dialogue and academic enrichment.

In addition to the clinical demonstrations, a Scientific Session will provide a platform for scholars, clinicians, and researchers to present their work and engage in academic dialogue, the Ministry said.

