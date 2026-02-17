AI-enabled education key to global leadership, youth enthusiasm high: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 has infused fresh enthusiasm among the country’s youth, stressing that it is India’s duty to equip the new generation with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled education.

Speaking at the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national Capital, Pradhan said the event has drawn participation with great excitement and is focussed on two broad themes, 'AI in Education' and 'Education in AI,' covering the spectrum from traditional knowledge systems to modern technological advancements.

“By organising the AI Impact Summit, a new enthusiasm has been instilled in India’s new generation. People are participating in the summit with great excitement,” he said.

Emphasising the government’s vision, the Minister said, "It is our duty to provide AI-enabled education to India’s new generation." He added that increasing AI-skilled personnel in the country would help India move towards a position of global leadership.

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal National President Jayant Chaudhary also underlined the transformative potential of AI in the education sector.

“AI is going to have a very wide and deep-rooted impact on education. We need to pay attention to the role of our teachers. At the institutional level, we must reimagine our academic design,” Chaudhary said, adding that the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has been tasked with assessing the impact of AI on education.

Director of IIT Madras, V. Kamakoti, elaborated on the twin approach of 'AI in Education' and 'Education in AI.' He said discussions during the panel focussed particularly on how AI tools can enhance learning outcomes.

“One key vertical is how AI can impact education. Every child should be able to ask any question that comes to their mind without hesitation and get answers directly from an AI tool. This will provide conceptual clarity,” he said.

Kamakoti highlighted that AI-driven educational tools could significantly benefit students, parents, teachers and policymakers by improving accessibility, personalisation and quality of learning.

The summit brought together policymakers, academicians and technology experts to deliberate on leveraging AI to transform India’s education ecosystem.

--IANS

sn/rad