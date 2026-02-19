AI demand inevitable at population scale like mobile data, UPI: Yotta Data Services’ Co-founder

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Demand for artificial intelligence (AI), for both consumers and enterprises, is inevitable at population scale, just as seen with mobile data and unified payments interface (UPI), according to Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, CEO and MD, Yotta Data Services.

Yotta Data Services has announced to deploy 20,736 liquid-cooled NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs, forming one of Asia’s largest AI superclusters. This represents an investment exceeding $2 billion and is expected to go live by August 2026.

Gupta told IANS on the sidelines of the ongoing ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ here that India has the talent, ranks high on global AI skill indices, has vast and diverse datasets, multiple languages, and one of the world’s largest digital populations.

“What was missing was large scale GPU infrastructure. By building supply first, we unlocked latent demand. Today, leading Indian models are trained locally, and as inferencing and enterprise adoption increase, compute availability will remain critical,” he emphasised.

Yotta Data Services is empanelled with the government under the India AI Mission, which “procures compute from us on a usage basis and allocates it to startups and institutions such as Sarvam, IIT Bombay and Bhashini”.

Roughly three-fourths of the GPUs deployed under the Mission come from Yotta infrastructure, he informed.

According to him, India’s real gap was never demand but compute power.

“Our philosophy is -- from India, for India, and for the world,” Gupta told IANS, adding that they are enabling Indian startups, hosting global models serving Indian users and serving international customers.

“India will require millions of GPUs in times to come to serve our population scale AI use case. And that is what Yotta is gearing up for,” he noted.

According to the company, access to large-scale Blackwell infrastructure within the country reduces structural dependence on offshore compute and enables Indian model builders and enterprises to scale confidently.

It also allows AI products conceived in India to serve both domestic and international markets from infrastructure located within India—advancing India’s ambition to evolve from a technology consumer to a technology creator.

