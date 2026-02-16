AI a major opportunity for India, can boost job creation: Industry experts

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Artificial intelligence (AI) presents a significant opportunity for India, particularly if the country transitions from being largely an AI user to becoming a global AI creator, experts said on Monday.

Speaking to IANS on the sideline of India AI Impact Summit 2026, they highlighted that developing AI-driven solutions with global relevance could not only strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem but also generate new employment opportunities.

Ankush Sabharwal, Founder and CEO of CoRover AI and BharatGPT AI, said AI is increasingly becoming an integral part of almost every new application.

“As AI adoption grows, most people will naturally become AI users. However, for India, this is a unique moment to become a creator,” he told IANS.

“AI has made solution-building easier today, not just engineers but individuals from diverse backgrounds can build applications,” Sabharwal added.

“This democratisation of innovation has the potential to significantly expand job opportunities,” he noted.

Sanjay Sethi, National Technical Coordinator at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), said the summit has drawn participants keen to understand AI’s real-world impact.

He emphasised that agriculture stands to benefit substantially from AI applications.

“AI can help in understanding weather patterns, predicting crop requirements at the right time, and shortening the food supply chain. Over the next two to three years, the impact of AI on agriculture will become far more visible,” he told IANS.

Young innovator Akhila Pasupuleti told IANS about her AI-based e-commerce platform ‘Desh Ke Haath’, which connects customers directly with artisans.

“We offer handicraft products from all 28 states and eight Union Territories. By removing middlemen, we ensure artisans receive fair value while consumers get authentic products directly from creators,” she explained.

Another innovator, Srishti Purohit, shared details of her web-based AI solution designed for patients suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome.

“This condition involves persistent fatigue, sleep disorders, and pain, and is often misunderstood in India as general weakness. Managing it is extremely challenging. Through my platform, Enervision, I aim to help patients better understand and manage their condition,” she said.

Subhangi Singh presented her innovation, the Intelligent Grain Storage System (IGSS), which addresses post-harvest losses in India.

“Every year, millions of tonnes of food grains are wasted due to poor and unscientific storage practices. IGSS enables real-time monitoring of storage conditions, predicts risks in advance, and triggers automated controls along with instant alerts to supervisors, allowing timely intervention,” she told IANS.

--IANS

pk