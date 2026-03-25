Agriculture Minister convenes meet to curb black marketing, ensure fertiliser supply

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday convened a review meeting and stressed shoring up fertiliser supplies, curbing black marketing and other measures amid conflict in the Middle East, according to an official statement.

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The meeting also sought to ensure strategic preparedness for the upcoming Kharif season, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in the statement.

Singh emphasised the need to ensure an equitable and uninterrupted supply of fertilisers and directed officials to expedite the work on 'Farmer IDs' to make the distribution system transparent and that he would soon meet chief ministers and state agriculture ministers to coordinate the effort.

Further, instructions were issued to take strict action against black marketing and hoarding of fertilisers and seeds to profit from the global crisis, the minister said.

Chouhan said that state governments will also be encouraged to take stringent measures in this direction.

The meeting reviewed the availability of agro-chemicals and the essential gases required for Drying Seed, while the minister emphasised adequate packaging materials, particularly for milk and other agricultural products, amidst the global crisis. He also issued directives to coordinate with the Ministry of Petroleum and other relevant departments to ensure supplies.

A 'Special Cell' was established for the round-the-clock monitoring of the agricultural sector. The cell will submit a weekly report to the Union Agriculture Minister regarding the availability of fertilisers, seeds and pesticides.

Agriculture Minister called on senior officials to play a proactive role during times of crisis and reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring the timely delivery of agricultural resources.

Chouhan had, earlier this week, said that the agriculture production in the country has increased by nearly 44 per cent over the past 10 years and many farmers’ incomes have doubled.

The Central Government has launched a comprehensive campaign to enhance farmers’ productivity and income with record procurement at Minimum Support Price, the minister said in the Lok Sabha.

—IANS

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