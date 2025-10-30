Aditya Birla Capital’s Q2 net profit falls 13 pc to Rs 882.5 crore

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL) on Thursday reported a 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 882.5 crore for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), compared to Rs 1,015 crore in the same period last fiscal (Q2 FY25).

The previous year’s results had included a one-time gain of Rs 167 crore, the company said in its stock exchange filing.

The company’s consolidated revenue rose 4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 12,481 crore, while consolidated profit increased 3 per cent to Rs 855 crore.

Despite the decline in profit, shares of Aditya Birla Capital were trading higher by over 5 per cent at Rs 327, up by Rs 16.20 as of 3:30 pm.

Aditya Birla Capital’s non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm reported strong business growth, with disbursements rising 14 per cent year-on-year and 39 per cent sequentially to Rs 21,990 crore.

The NBFC’s assets under management (AUM) grew 22 per cent year-on-year and 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1.39 lakh crore, while the overall loan book expanded 29 per cent to Rs 1.78 lakh crore.

In its financial services business, which includes asset management and insurance, the company’s total AUM rose 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5.5 lakh crore.

This growth was driven by steady investor inflows across both retail and institutional segments.

The company said its diversified portfolio across lending, insurance, and asset management continues to support stable growth, even in a high interest rate environment.

Aditya Birla Capital, the financial services arm of the Aditya Birla Group, also highlighted the growing strength of its digital platforms.

Its direct-to-consumer platform, ABCD, offers over 26 financial products and services, including payments, loans, insurance, and investments.

The platform has onboarded more than 76 lakh customers as of September 30.

Meanwhile, its B2B platform, Udyog Plus, which caters to the MSME ecosystem with digital solutions for business loans and supply chain financing, has seen registrations rise to 24 lakh, with an AUM of Rs 4,397 crore.

--IANS

