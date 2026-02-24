Adani Power to supply 558 MW high-quality power to benefit Tamil Nadu consumers

Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (IANS) Adani Power on Tuesday said that its subsidiary Moxie Power Generation Ltd (MPGL) has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation (TNPDCL) for supply of 558 MW (net) power for a period of five years.

The power supply agreement is expected to benefit Tamil Nadu consumers by providing an additional 558 MW of reliable and high-quality power, enhance grid stability, and support uninterrupted electricity supply to households, businesses and industries.

Moxie Power operates a 1,200 MW (2X 600 MW) power plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.

It emerged as the lowest bidder in a tightly contested bid by offering a tariff of Rs 5.910 per unit, with supply starting April 1, 2026, said Adani Power, India’s largest private power producer with a generation capacity of 18.15 GW.

Now, both units of the plant have power supply agreements, and more than 95 per cent of Adani Power’s total operating capacity is secured with medium to long-term contracts, said the Adani Group company.

“This provides significant long-term revenue visibility and also derisks the company from short-term market volatility. The company aims to achieve almost 100 per cent PPA (power purchase agreement) tie-up for all its operational and under commissioning plants over the coming years,” according to a company statement.

By securing power at a competitive tariff, consumers are expected to benefit from more affordable and dependable energy in the years ahead.

Adani Power has an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW spread across 12 power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.

Adani Power reported a 5.3 per cent rise in its continuing profit before tax (PBT) for the third quarter (Q3) of FY26. The company’s PBT stood at Rs 2,800 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Rs 2,659 crore in the same period last financial year, supported mainly by lower finance costs and stable operating performance.

--IANS

na/