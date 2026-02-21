Adani Ports joins NMDC and Vale Brazil to develop SEZ-based ecosystem for iron ore

Ahmedabad, Feb 21 (IANS) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), through its subsidiary Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL), has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with government-run NMDC Limited and Vale Brazil, it was announced here on Saturday.

The MoU, signed at the India–Brazil Business Forum Summit, establishes a strategic framework for the development of an iron ore blending facility and a dedicated Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Gangavaram Port.

The agreement was signed during the official visit of Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and in the presence of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, underscoring the deepening India–Brazil strategic partnership.

“This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building resilient, future-ready infrastructure that strengthens India’s position in global supply chains,” said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, APSEZ.

By integrating high-quality mineral logistics with advanced port capabilities, “we are supporting industry requirements while contributing to the country’s broader economic growth,” he added.

Under this collaboration, the parties will jointly develop, operationalise, and manage an integrated SEZ-based ecosystem for the blending, value addition, and commercialisation of iron ore.

This initiative is designed to strengthen the iron ore export value chain on India’s east coast while enhancing efficiency, scale, and global competitiveness in mineral processing and trade.

With this development, the capacity of Gangavaram Port will increase up to 75 MMT, and it will become a hub for iron ore exports for India and the region.

“Our partnership with NMDC and Vale will help establish a modern, efficient, and sustainable ecosystem for the iron ore sector on the East Coast. Gangavaram Port is poised to become the first port in India capable of handling Valemax vessels — the world’s largest Very Large Ore Carriers (VLOCs),” said Gupta.

The collaboration will involve development of an integrated iron ore blending and value-addition ecosystem within a dedicated SEZ at Gangavaram Port; establishment of fully mechanised berthing and cargo‑handling facilities capable of accommodating Valemax vessels with a carrying capacity of up to 400,000 MMT; and end-to-end yard management, blending operations, and vessel discharge and loading to enhance supply chain efficiency.

--IANS

na/