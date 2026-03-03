Adani Group’s $100 billion plan for renewable-powered AI data centres seen as game-changer for India

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Mega projects such as the Adani Group’s $100 billion plan to build renewable-powered, AI-ready hyperscale data centres by 2035 have the potential to reshape India’s role in the global AI economy, according to an article published in the Carbon Credits.com news portal.

Read More

“First and foremost, the scale of investment stands out. Adani’s direct $100 billion commitment is expected to catalyse another $150 billion across server manufacturing, advanced electrical systems, sovereign cloud platforms, and related industries. As a result, India could see the creation of a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem over the next decade,” the article states.

The Adani Group plans to expand its existing 2 GW national footprint toward a 5 GW target. Consequently, India could emerge as one of the world’s largest integrated renewable-powered AI data centre platforms.

The article highlights the strategic partnerships that the Adani Group has forged, including with US tech giant Google to build a gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam and a collaboration with Microsoft on major campuses in Hyderabad and Pune. In addition, the company is in talks with Flipkart to develop a second AI-focused facility tailored for high-performance digital commerce and large-scale AI workloads.

The article points out that, unlike traditional data centre projects, this 5 GW rollout integrates renewable power generation, transmission networks, storage systems, and hyperscale AI computing within a single coordinated architecture. This will enable the vital energy back-up to expand along with the power-hungry compute capacity to expand jointly, not separately

“This approach matters because AI workloads are becoming increasingly energy-intensive. Modern AI racks often draw 30 kW or more per unit,” the article states.

Data sovereignty also remains a priority. Dedicated compute capacity will support Indian large language models and national data initiatives. As a result, sensitive data can remain within the country while still benefiting from global-scale infrastructure, it observes.

AI growth is directly tied to energy access. Globally, the surge in AI adoption has triggered concerns about rising electricity demand and carbon emissions. Adani plans to anchor its AI expansion on renewable energy. A key pillar is the 30 GW Khavda renewable project in Gujarat, where more than 10 GW is already operational. Moreover, the Group has pledged another $55 billion to expand its renewable portfolio, including one of the world’s largest battery energy storage systems, the article observes.

Global disruptions have exposed vulnerabilities in sourcing transformers, power electronics, and grid systems. Therefore, Adani plans to co-invest in domestic manufacturing partnerships to produce high-capacity transformers, advanced power electronics, inverters, and industrial thermal management solutions within India. This step not only lowers external dependence but also strengthens India’s industrial base, the article points out.

“Over time, India could evolve from being a data hub into a producer and exporter of next-generation AI infrastructure,” the article added.

--IANS

sps/dpb