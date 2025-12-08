Adani Group invested Rs 10,000 crore in Telangana, keen on more projects: Karan Adani

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (IANS) The Adani Group has invested Rs 10,000 crores in Telangana during the last three years and looks forward to doing more projects in the state, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) Managing Director Karan Adani said on Monday.

Addressing the Telangana Rising Global Summit at the upcoming Bharat Future City near here, he said the Adani Group has so far invested nearly Rs 10,000 crore in building infrastructure and manufacturing facilities and has contributed to the employment generation of more than 7,000 people.

The platform reflects the ambition and confidence with which Telangana is shaping its future, Karan Adani said.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mr Revanth Reddy, Telangana is experiencing clarity of vision and purpose that is rare in Indian public life. Your focus on transparent governance, rapid decision-making and long-term economic planning has created an environment where industries like ours can think boldly and invest with confidence," he said.

"What stands out most is your commitment to building a state that’s not just growing but growing with quality, innovation and sustainability, talent development and global competitiveness go hand-in-hand," he added.

He noted that over the last few years, the Adani Group forged a strong and growing relationship with the state of Telangana. "In line with our earlier commitments, we have initiated investments in sectors such as defence manufacturing, green data centres, renewable energy projects and cement manufacturing facilities across the state," he said.

Karan Adani mentioned that with the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Adani Group has developed a leading defence and aerospace park in Hyderabad. "This state-of-the-art facility is the first UAV manufacturing facility in the country where long-endurance UAVs are manufactured. The UAVs manufactured at this facility are supplied to both the Indian armed forces and also cater to the global market. Today, it provides direct employment to more than 1,500 youth and supports many more livelihoods in its wider ecosystem.”

He stated that in the area of digital infrastructure, the Adani Group is setting up a 48 megawatt green data centre in Telangana with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore. This facility will be at the forefront of cutting-edge AI, cloud technology and high-performance computing and will play a crucial role in meeting the needs of rapidly digitising India.

He noted that in the last few years, Telangana witnessed tremendous growth in capital infrastructure and logistic infrastructure.

"The Adani Group has played an important role in building road infrastructure that connects different parts of the state, making logistics more efficient and positioning Telangana at the forefront of a logistics gateway. With the total investment of Rs 4,000 crore in road infrastructure, the Adani Group has built over 100 km of highways connecting key districts such as Mancherial, Suryapet, Kodad and Khammam,” he said.

He also revealed that to support Telangana’s rapid infrastructure growth, Adani Cements has invested Rs 2,000 crore to establish state-of-the-art cement manufacturing facilities with a combined capacity of seven million tonnes per annum.

