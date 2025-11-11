Adani Group forays into battery energy storage with one of world’s largest single-location projects

Ahmedabad, Nov 11 (IANS) The Adani Group on Tuesday announced its foray into the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) sector with a pioneering 1,126 MW/3,530 megawatt-hour (MWh) project which would be commissioned by March 2026.

The project, entailing deployment of more than 700 BESS containers, will be the largest BESS installation in India and one of the world’s largest single-location BESS deployments.

This BESS project would have a power capacity of 1,126 MW and energy storage capacity of 3,530 MWh — thus extending power capacity of 1,126 MW by 3 hours.

“Energy storage is the cornerstone of a renewable-powered future. With this historic project, we are not only setting global benchmarks but also reinforcing our commitment to India’s energy independence and sustainability. This initiative will enable us to deliver reliable, clean, and affordable energy solutions at scale,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group.

With this strategic entry, the Adani Group joins the ranks of global energy leaders investing in large-scale storage infrastructure, marking a transformative moment in India’s clean energy journey.

According to the company, the strategic initiative is a major step toward enhancing India’s energy security, enabling round-the-clock clean electricity and supporting the country’s transition to a low-carbon future.

The BESS will play a critical role in easing peak load pressures, reducing transmission congestion, and mitigating solar curtailment, thereby improving grid reliability and efficiency.

The project is in the advance stages of deployment at Khavda, the worlds’ largest renewable energy plant, and is being developed with cutting-edge lithium-ion battery technology and is being integrated with advanced energy management systems to ensure optimal performance and reliability.

The deployment will support peak load management and energy shifting, thereby playing a critical role in decarbonising the power sector.

The Adani Group plans to deploy an additional 15 GWh of BESS capacity by March 2027, with a long-term target of 50 GWh total over the next five years.

