Adani Green tops NSE sustainability rankings for 2nd year

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Friday announced that it has once again been recognised as one of India’s top performers in sustainability.

In the latest sustainability ratings released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for the financial year 2025, AGEL earned an overall ESG score of 78, improving from 74 last year.

With this, the company has retained its position as the number one sustainability performer in the country’s power generation sector for the second year in a row.

AGEL has also achieved the highest sustainability score among all industrial companies within the top 150 listed entities on the NSE.

Only one organisation from the services sector scored slightly higher. This highlights AGEL’s strong focus on responsible business practices and transparent governance.

The company has shown progress across all three pillars of the NSE’s ESG assessment -- environment, social responsibility, and governance.

The environmental score rose to 76 due to AGEL’s ongoing efforts in renewable energy use, waste reduction, recycling and resource efficiency.

The company has already met several important goals, such as becoming water-positive, eliminating single-use plastic, and sending zero waste to landfills.

It is also the first among the world’s top ten renewable energy companies to achieve water-positive status, reaching the milestone ahead of its 2026 target.

The social score increased to 74 -- reflecting better initiatives for community support and employee welfare.

However, the biggest jump came in the governance category, where AGEL’s score climbed to 82.

The company continues to maintain strong governance systems with committees overseeing nominations, audits, risks and social impact, most of which are led by independent members.

AGEL says its approach focuses on real governance standards rather than just meeting minimum compliance rules.

Its sustainability performance has also been recognised by global and domestic agencies such as FTSE Russell, ISS ESG, Sustainalytics and CRISIL.

The company has additionally begun adopting the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework to better assess environmental risks and integrate nature conservation into its growth plans.

--IANS

pk/vd