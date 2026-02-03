Adani Enterprises logs 90X growth in Q3 net profit, consolidated EBITDA at Rs 11,985 crore in April-Dec

Ahmedabad, Feb 3 (IANS) Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, on Tuesday registered an impressive 90 times growth in net profit at Rs 5,627 crore for the October-December quarter (Q3 FY26) year-on-year.

For the nine months this fiscal (FY26), consolidated EBITDA reached Rs 11,985 crore while revenue stood at Rs 69,756 crore, the Adani Group company said in a statement.

AEL has strengthened its track record of consistently delivering operational and execution excellence during the quarter with the commencement of operations at the greenfield Navi Mumbai airport in less than five years of acquisition.

The flagship company has also successfully delivered outcomes within timelines by completing two HAM road projects and the inauguration of the integrated new terminal building at Guwahati airport.

"With resilient execution and a clear strategic focus, Adani Enterprises has delivered a robust operating performance in the first nine months of FY26, reflecting the strength of our incubator model and the depth of our diversified infrastructure portfolio," Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said.

The commencement of operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport represents a landmark achievement, reinforcing our commitment to building nationally critical assets at scale and speed, he added.

"Our continued progress across airports, renewable manufacturing, data centres and transport infrastructure, alongside strong capital market support through our successful rights issue and NCD offerings, positions us well to accelerate the next phase of growth," Gautam Adani mentioned.

The company successfully completed a rights issue, raising Rs 24,930 crore, seeing oversubscription by 30 per cent from the market. It also raised Rs 1,000 crore through its third public issue of NCDs in January 2026.

Adani New Industries (ANIL-Green Hydrogen Ecosystem) saw module sales continue to track over 1 GW per quarter, as domestic solar module sales surged 40 per cent to 997 MW during the quarter.

Adani Solar (ANIL) is now the only Indian company in the top 10 global solar manufacturers.

While AEL water business received a letter of intent (LoA) to develop the Mithi river project, ACX data centre operationalised 14.4 MW capacity, and now has an operational capacity of 50+MW.

"As India advances towards becoming a $5 trillion economy, AEL remains steadfast in its mission to incubate globally competitive businesses that combine economic value creation with sustainability, technological leadership and long-term national impact," said Gautam Adani.

