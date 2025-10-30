Adani Airports joins AIONOS to launch AI-powered passenger support system

Ahmedabad, Oct 30 (IANS) Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) and India’s largest private airport operator, on Thursday signed a strategic partnership with AIONOS, an InterGlobe Enterprises company and global leader in enterprise AI, to boost the passenger support experience across all Adani airports.

Under this partnership, AIONOS will deploy its proprietary Agentic AI platform, IntelliMate, to power personalised, real-time interactions with travellers through voice, chat, web and mobile. The collaboration aims to introduce a multi-lingual, omni-channel AI solution designed to transform the passenger support experience across all Adani airports.

The AI system will act as a 24x7 virtual concierge, helping passengers with flight updates, gate details, baggage tracking, airport directions, and service information -- all available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and regional dialects.

The AI-driven platform will ensure passengers receive consistent and context-aware assistance across all touchpoints, improving customer satisfaction while reducing service turnaround times.

It also aims to make travel more inclusive by offering language-friendly and easily accessible support.

This move is part of AAHL’s broader digital transformation strategy, which focuses on enhancing convenience, comfort, and personalisation for passengers.

The company’s digital vision rests on three key areas -- collaboration within the airport ecosystem for smoother operations, delivering top-tier passenger experiences, and building robust digital infrastructure for the future.

Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airport Holdings Limited, said, “Our vision is to redefine the airport experience through intelligent, digital-first innovations that put passengers at the centre.”

“With AIONOS, we are taking a major step towards creating seamless, personalised journeys across all our airports,” Bansal said, adding that together with our in-house platforms such as aviio, Adani OneApp, and Airport-in-a-Box, "we are building a connected and sustainable airport ecosystem".

CP Gurnani, Co-founder and Vice Chairman of AIONOS, added, “We are excited to partner with AAHL in this transformative journey. This collaboration reflects our shared goal of using advanced AI technologies to create world-class customer experiences and help enterprises achieve their digital ambitions.”

The partnership between Adani Airports and AIONOS marks a significant milestone in India’s aviation sector.

