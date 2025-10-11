Abu Dhabi: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh shares vision for sustainable urban development

Abu Dhabi, Oct 11 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh on Saturday shared at a global meet India’s vision for sustainable and nature-positive urban development that puts people and planet at the centre.

He was participating in the Ministerial Panel at the High-Level Dialogue on ‘Transforming our Urban Environment: Pathways to Sustainability’, on the sidelines of the IUCN World Conservation Congress, 2025, at Abu Dhabi.

Kirti Vardhan Singh highlighted that flagship initiatives such as the Smart Cities Mission mainstream energy efficiency, renewable integration, sustainable mobility, and resilient infrastructure.

Singh noted that with the right vision, finance, and citizen engagement, urbanisation can become a powerful driver of low-carbon, inclusive development. India has adopted a holistic approach combining policy support, targeted schemes, and financial incentives.

He informed that India’s efforts to foster carbon markets and promote renewable energy generation are a step towards achieving the clarion call of ‘Mission LiFE’ given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which serves as a guiding principle for sustainability initiatives across the globe.

The government’s approach emphasises integrated planning, scalable missions, and citizen-centric behavioural change, he stated.

He also spoke on the nation’s green initiatives like the Energy Conservation Act, amended in 2022, that strengthens energy-efficiency standards for buildings, appliances, and industries, and enables the establishment of a domestic carbon-credit market that rewards cities and businesses for reducing their energy footprint.

He also highlighted that the AMRUT programme has enabled municipalities to upgrade to energy-efficient water-supply and pumping systems, lowering both costs and energy demand.

