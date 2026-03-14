‘AAHAR 2026’ serves as trusted platform for businesses in food and hospitality sector

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) ‘AAHAR-The International Food and Hospitality Fair’ continues to serve as a trusted platform where businesses in the food and hospitality sector come together to connect, grow, and expand, it was announced on Saturday.

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The 40th edition of the event, that took place from March 10-14 here, has emerged as one of South Asia’s most prominent B2B platforms for the food and hospitality sector.

“What makes the exhibition stand out is not just the scale of participation, but the way it has evolved into a trusted name and source for businesses in the food and hospitality industry to grow, scale, and expand,” according to the government.

It brought together hotels, restaurants, catering institutions, importers, distributors, and suppliers, creating a platform where interactions frequently develop into business partnerships.

Over the years, the exhibition has witnessed an interesting trend: several entrepreneurs who once attended as visitors or buyers now return as exhibitors with their own brands. Their journeys illustrate how continued participation in the fair can yield business insights, build market connections, and ultimately drive entrepreneurial growth.

Among the vibrant state pavilions, the Kerala pavilion showcased how regional businesses are using the platform to expand their product reach.

One of the participating companies, RG Foods, traces its origins back to 1940 in Calicut, Kerala. Known for its diverse product line, including edible oils (gingelly oil, mustard oil, coconut oil), rice varieties (Palakkadan Vadi Matta rice), breakfast powders, traditional Kerala snacks (such as frozen foods), and Ready-to-use cooking pastes (ginger paste, ginger-garlic paste, garlic paste), the company has gradually expanded its presence beyond regional markets.

At this year’s exhibition, the company showcased authentic Kerala snacks, including banana chips, spicy mixtures, murukku, and other traditional delicacies.

A similar story of growth was shared by Dhyaan Mehta from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. His company, TGR Foods, produces cake and bread mixes used as raw materials by bakeries, confectioneries, and dairy industries.

For nearly 10 years, Mehta attended AAHAR as a customer, exploring suppliers and learning about industry trends. This year marked a milestone for him as he participated for the first time as an exhibitor, showcasing his own products. His journey shows how entrepreneurs often learn from the AAHAR ecosystem before launching their own ventures, said the statement.

--IANS

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