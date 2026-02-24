91 countries and global organisations join New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) The number of countries and international organisations joining the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact has reached 91, it was announced on Tuesday.

Read More

The ‘AI Impact Summit 2026’, held in New Delhi last week, concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, marking a significant milestone in global cooperation on artificial intelligence.

“As on 21 February, 2026, 88 countries and international organisations had endorsed this declaration. Since then, 3 more countries — Bangladesh, Costa Rica and Guatemala — have joined the declaration, taking the total number of signatories to 91 countries and organisations,” said Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The Declaration reflects a broad-based global consensus on leveraging AI for economic growth and social good. Guided by the principle of “Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya” (Welfare for all, Happiness for all), the Declaration underscores that the benefits of AI must be equitably shared across humanity.

According to an official statement, the Declaration emphasises strengthening international cooperation and multi-stakeholder engagement; respecting national sovereignty; and advancing AI through accessible and trustworthy frameworks.

The Declaration highlights the role of AI in driving economic transformation; importance of open-source and accessible AI ecosystems; need for energy-efficient AI infrastructure; expanding AI’s role in science, governance, and public service delivery; and strengthening Global Cooperation.

“Robust digital infrastructure and meaningful and affordable connectivity are prerequisites for deploying AI and unlocking its full potential,” it said.

Inspired by the principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family), “we recognise the importance of enhancing the affordability of and access to AI resources that would be critical to enabling all countries to develop, adopt and deploy AI for the benefit of their citizens”.

The AI Declaration further stated that advancing secure, trustworthy and robust AI is foundational to building trust and maximising societal and economic benefits.

—IANS

na/