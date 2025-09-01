48 among top 100 great places to work in Asia operate in India: Report

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) India ranks highest in great places to work in Asia, with 48 out of the top 100 organisations in operating in India, a report said on Monday.

The report by Great Place To Work, a global surveyor of workplace culture, showed that while these 48 belong to the large companies' category, in the mid-size category, 12 companies operate in India.

This emphasises “the country’s growing leadership in workplace culture and employee experience," the report said.

According to the report, companies on this coveted list in 2025 also have higher numbers of employees who report a positive experience at work compared to the typical workplace in Asia.

When companies build high levels of trust with employees, they are more likely to be prepared for disruption, including the rise of generative AI.

“These leading companies are showing the way, building workplaces that make communities stronger, nations more prosperous, and the world a better place,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.

“What sets the winners of the 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia apart is the consistent positive employee experience across factors that truly define great workplace culture,” Bush added.

Companies operating in India that were recognised on this year’s list include Novartis, Schneider Electric, Ericsson, Visa, and NVIDIA in the Large Category.

The report based on confidential survey data with over 3.2 million individual responses represent the experiences of nearly 7.5 million employees from across the region.

It stated that 91 per cent of employees feel involved in decisions that impact their work (up from 86 per cent last year) and 86 per cent of employees report fair and unbiased treatment from their reporting managers (up from 83 per cent last year).

In addition, over 93 per cent of employees feel that they are treated fairly, regardless of their age, gender, position, race, or sexual orientation.

"It is no surprise that employees at these winning organisations feel immensely proud, connected, and confident in the leadership team's vision and competence," said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work India.

This is a powerful testament to the culture of fairness and excellence cultivated by these workplaces. The notable representation of many Indian organisations on this list is truly commendable, he added.

--IANS

aps/rvt/