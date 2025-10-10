3 key Indian ports recognised as Green Hydrogen Hubs: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The government on Friday said it has formally recognised three major ports — Deendayal Port Authority (Gujarat), V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (Tamil Nadu), and Paradip Port Authority (Odisha) -- as Green Hydrogen Hubs under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM).

This recognition marks a significant step towards creating an integrated hydrogen ecosystem and advancing India’s transition towards clean energy, said the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

“This recognition marks a defining moment in India’s maritime journey as we transition to become a modern, capable and leader in the global maritime segment. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working towards building an ecosystem of sustainable development that will power India towards realising the vision of becoming net zero by 2070,” said Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

This recognition has been issued with the approval of the competent authority, said the ministry.

Ports are an important nodes in this transition. As Green Hydrogen hubs, ports will act as catalysts of clean energy innovation.

“As a maritime leader, India’s ports will not only empower their own country but also leverage its strategic positions along the eastern and western trade routes to drive the region towards sustainable logistics,” he mentioned.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission aims to position the country as a global hub for the production, utilisation, and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

The Mission promotes the development of large-scale hydrogen hubs to serve as focal points for production and consumption, thereby facilitating the establishment of a sustainable and competitive hydrogen economy.

Recognising the logistical and technical challenges associated with long-distance hydrogen transport, the Mission adopts a cluster-based development model. This approach enhances early-stage project viability, enables infrastructure convergence, and helps achieve economies of scale in identified regions.

The revised scheme guidelines for setting up Hydrogen Valley Innovation Clusters (HVIC) and Green Hydrogen Hubs, issued on June 27, 2025, provide the framework for identifying and supporting potential regions capable of large-scale hydrogen activity.

“The recognition of these ports is expected to catalyse industrial participation, attract green investments, and promote innovation in clean fuel technologies, supporting India’s broader vision of achieving energy self-reliance and net-zero emissions by 2070,” the ministry noted.

