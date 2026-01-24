27.08 lakh candidates trained under PMKVY 4.0 across 38 sectors: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) At least 27.08 lakh candidates have been trained under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0 across 38 sectors, covering 36 states and 732 districts (as on December 7, 2025), according to the government.

Read More

Between April 2024 and December 7, 2025, more than 7.5 lakh candidates have been trained in sectors such as IT-ITeS, aerospace and aviation, agriculture, rubber, leather, and tourism and hospitality across 34 states and 670 districts.

PMKVY is the flagship short-term skilling scheme of MSDE. Over its four phases, it has evolved from a pilot incentive-based certification programme to a large-scale, demand-driven, outcome-oriented skilling ecosystem, according to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Moreover, 77 customised courses and 102 future-skill job roles have been introduced to improve employability in emerging domains including AI, Industry 4.0, green jobs and digital services.

“Over 15,500 institutions are implementing PMKVY 4.0, including more than 7,000 Skill Hubs in schools, higher educational institutions and ITIs. Institutes of national importance such as IITs, IIMs, IIITs, NITs, government institutions and PSUs are participating under PMKVY for the first time,” said the ministry.

Between April 2024 and September 2025, Rs 1,652.89 crore was utilised under the scheme.

Under PMKVY 4.0, a dedicated outlay of Rs 200 crore has been earmarked to create a National Pool of Trainers and Assessors, with standard operating procedures, curricula and certification frameworks issued by NCVET and hosted on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH).

From April 2024 to November 2025, 34,505 Trainers and 13,844 Assessors have been certified under PMKVY 4.0-linked ToT and ToA efforts, informed the ministry.

When it comes to Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), these remain the backbone of long-term vocational education in India. Between 2014 and 2025, the number of ITIs increased from around 9,977 to over 14,682, with 4,605 new ITIs established.

“Enrolments have risen from about 9.5 lakh to over 14 lakh trainees, reflecting growing trust in vocational education. The number of National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) has increased from 25 to 33; Institutes for Training of Trainers (IToTs) from 11 to 120, with 17,475 sanctioned CITS seats across NSTIs and IToTs," according to the ministry.

—IANS

na/