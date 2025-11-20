26 e-commerce platforms declare compliance with self-audit to eliminate dark patterns: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) In a major step towards protecting consumer interest in the digital marketplace, 26 leading e-commerce platforms have voluntarily submitted self-declaration letters confirming compliance to eliminate dark patterns, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, on Thursday.

The compliance with the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, marks a significant milestone in India’s efforts to curb deceptive online design practices that mislead or manipulate consumers.

“The platforms have conducted internal self-audits or third-party audits to identify, assess, and eliminate any presence of dark patterns. All 26 companies have declared that their platforms are free from dark patterns and do not deploy any manipulative user interface designs,” the Ministry said.

The compliance demonstrates a strong commitment towards consumer transparency, fair trade practices, and ethical digital ecosystems.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has also appreciated these declarations and termed them “exemplary". It encouraged other companies to adopt similar self-regulation.

To strengthen compliance, CCPA issued an Advisory on 5 June 2025, instructing all e-commerce platforms and online service providers to conduct a mandatory self-audit within three months to detect and eliminate dark patterns.

The advisory emphasised transparency, explicit consent, clear disclosures, and non-manipulative design.

The CCPA strongly urges all other e-commerce platforms, marketplace entities, service providers, and app developers to follow the example set by these companies.

"Through the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), social media campaigns, informative videos, and outreach programmes, consumers have been educated about identifying dark patterns and reporting them," the Ministry said.

"Such complaints are being systematically addressed, and enforcement action is being contemplated wherever necessary," it added.

The CCPA has reaffirmed that it is maintaining a close watch on potential violations and will not hesitate to act against errant platforms.

--IANS

rvt/