200,000 Taiwanese accounts exposed in recent data breach: Coupang

Seoul, Feb 25 (IANS) US-listed e-commerce giant Coupang said on Wednesday that around 200,000 Taiwanese accounts were leaked in a recent data breach that affected about 33 million accounts.

The announcement came after Coupang requested cybersecurity firms Mandiant and Palo Alto Networks to carry out a comprehensive forensic investigation following the breach in November 2025, reports Yonhap news agency.

"This was a crime committed by a former employee against Coupang and against our customers. While legal actions are outside our control, we have continuously called for this bad actor to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the company said in a release.

According to Coupang, Mandiant determined that the former employee's unauthorised activity "included access to approximately 200,000 accounts in Taiwan."

In the report, Coupang also claimed that "no highly sensitive data" was accessed, noting that "there is no evidence that any of the accessed customer data was ever seen, shared with, or transferred to any other individual."

"To date, there has been no detection of misuse of customer data attributable to this incident, nor is there any evidence that any Coupang customer data related to this incident exists in those sources," it added.

Earlier this month, a joint public-private probe into a major data breach at Coupang's South Korean unit confirmed that more than 33.6 million accounts were exposed.

It also found that the delivery section of Coupang's website had been viewed about 148 million times and that the exposed information included shared entrance door passwords.

Coupang, citing its own investigation, initially claimed that data from only some 3,300 accounts had been leaked, drawing widespread public criticism for making what the science ministry earlier called "ill-intended" unilateral and unfounded claims, said the report.

