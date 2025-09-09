2-wheeler sales in India cross 13.7 lakh units in Aug, up 2.18 pc ahead of GST reforms

New Delhi: Two-wheeler retail sales in India reached 13,73,675 units in August, up 2.18 per cent against 13,44,380 units in the year-ago period, even as as customers postpone purchases till September 22 when GST reforms come into effect.

According to latest data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), passenger vehicle (PV) sales were marginally up at 3,23,256 units last month compared to 3,20,291 units in August 2024.

The commercial vehicle segment witnessed a growth of 8.55 per cent at 75,592 units as compared to 69,635 units in August last year. Three-wheeler retail sales were at 1,03,105 units.

The total vehicle retail sales grew by 2.84 per cent at 19,64,547 units last month, compared to 19,10,312 units in the same month last year.

The month began on a positive note with healthy enquiries and festive bookings, but momentum slowed in the latter half as the announcement of GST 2.0 reforms led many customers to postpone purchases, anticipating a price reduction, according to FADA.

In the two-wheeler segment, enquiries remained strong, fuelled by the onset of festivals such as Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi, with many customers keen on auspicious-day deliveries.

The landmark GST 2.0 announcement also led to buyers deferring purchases to September in anticipation of lower rates.

Despite these factors, overall sentiment is steady, and dealers remain confident that the festive season ahead will unlock robust growth momentum, said FADA.

According to FADA President C.S. Vigneshwar, August traditionally ushers in festive cheer, with Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi heralding the season of joy.

“Customers continued to show strong enthusiasm with high enquiries and robust bookings, ensuring that vehicles are aligned for auspicious festive deliveries. The only issue was conversion, which saw a slowdown due to the benefits of GST 2.0 kicking in September,” he mentioned.

Dealers remain confident that September will herald the beginning of an accelerated growth cycle, powered by both policy tailwinds and festive fervour, he added.

—IANS