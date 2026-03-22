2 S. Korean AI services among top 50 most used GenAI, ChatGPT leads

Seoul, March 22 (IANS) Two South Korean artificial intelligence services have ranked among the world's top 50 most-used generative AI tools, a report from Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) showed on Sunday.

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Domestic telecommunications provider SK Telecom Co.'s AI personal assistant service, Adot, came in 39th in the top 50 most used generative AI web products list, according to the report from the California-based firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Two AI-powered mobile apps from the portal giant Naver Corp. were included in the list of the top 50 most used mobile AI apps, reports Yonhap news agency.

Papago, an AI-based translation service, and SNOW, an AI-powered photo editing app, ranked 43rd and 48th, respectively, on the list, according to the report.

The web ranking is based on unique monthly visits and the mobile apps are ranked by monthly active users, both as of January this year.

The report also showed that OpenAI's ChatGPT was still far and away the largest consumer AI product.

Its monthly traffic on the web and monthly active users on mobile were both nearly three times those of the runner-up Gemini from Google, the report showed.

ChatGPT has seen weekly active users grow by 500 million people over the past year to 900 million as of Feb. 27, a figure equivalent to more than 10 percent of the global population.

By country, ChatGPT and Gemini were the most preferred AI tools in Western markets, including the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. In contrast, Deepseek's penetration was high in China and Russia.

In terms of AI adoption, Singapore ranked first, followed by the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong and South Korea. The U.S., which led the production of major generative AI products, ranked 20th place.

—IANS

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