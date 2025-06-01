1st ‘Niveshak Shivir’ launched to empower investors, resolve unclaimed dividends

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on Sunday successfully launched the pilot chapter of 'Niveshak Shivir.'

The initiative is a part of IEPFA’s continued mission to empower investors and strengthen financial literacy.

The event in Pune marked a significant step in facilitating direct engagement with investors and addressing unresolved financial claims.

In line with IEPFA’s broader investor outreach initiatives, ‘Niveshak Shivir’ was conceptualised to assist investors in resolving pending issues related to unclaimed dividends and shares, updating KYC and nomination details, and facilitating faster settlements of claims – all under one roof.

Over 450 claimants participated enthusiastically in the event, which attracted investors and stakeholders from Pune and nearby regions.

Dedicated service desks were established to assist attendees effectively with claiming dividends and shares that have remained unclaimed for over six to seven years; on-the-spot updating of KYC and nomination details; and prompt resolution of claim-related issues.

The event successfully created awareness of the processes, thereby ensuring a transparent and seamless awareness towards demat of physical shares, updating KYC and nomination and the processes of IEPF claim were demystified.

Investors were guided through every step of the process by trained officials at 19 dedicated kiosks.

To further streamline the process, search facility was made available at the venue, enabling participants to quickly check whether they or their family members had held any unclaimed shares or dividends.

Once verified, trained officials assisted claimants in accurately filling out the IEPF-5 form, ensuring a smooth and guided claim submission process.

Anita Shah Akella, CEO of IEPFA and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and Ananth Narayan, whole-time Member, SEBI, and other officials inaugurated a special investor guide brochure developed by NSDL titled “Investor Guide to Claiming Unclaimed Shares and Dividends.”

The brochure outlines the step-by-step process for reclaiming unclaimed dividends and shares through the IEPF portal, key documents required (such as PAN, Aadhaar, and Entitlement Letter), and tips for avoiding common reasons for claim rejections.

