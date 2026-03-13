18 startups under 'Samarth' showcase tech advancements with remarkable outcomes

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) successfully hosted the Demo Day for cohort-II of the 'Samarth' incubation programme for 18 startups, it was announced on Friday.

Read More

'Samarth', a cutting-edge incubation programme for startups in telecom and ICT sector, was structured in two cohorts of six months each, accommodating up to 18 startups per cohort, thus supporting a maximum of 36 startups to work on set of five innovative problem statements in areas of telecom applications, cybersecurity, 5G/6G technologies, artificial intelligence, IoT, and quantum technologies.

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) have been roped in by C-DOT as implementation partner for the programme.

According to an official statement, the programme offered holistic support with financial grants of Rs 5 lakh per startup along with fully furnished office space and access to state-of-the-art lab facilities at C-DOT's Delhi and Bengaluru campuses to the selected startups.

Expert mentorship by C-DOT scientists, power-packed acceleration sessions by industry leaders on topics spanning across multiple domains like Product Development Lifecycle, building a minimum viable product, financial management, Go-To-Market strategies, legal and IP aspects, pitching and fund raising were unique features offered under Samarth incubation programme, said the statement.

C-DOT is an autonomous telecom R&D institution under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The selected 18 Cohort-I startups showed remarkable outcomes during the Demo Day organised in September 2025.

Based on their performance, the top five startups — Turtleneck Systems & Solutions, Purvanchal Engineering Systems, Vital Carbon, Agriverse Innovations, and Jumps Automation — were successfully selected for the Stage-II grant.

Building upon this foundation, Cohort-II was launched in July 2025, focused on five niche problem statements in AI, Li-Fi, Security, and drones.

“All onboarded innovators under cohort II showcased their technological advancements with remarkable outcomes, which was applauded by the industry experts and investors present during the event,” said the statement.

—IANS

na/