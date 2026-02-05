172 railway stations spruced up under Amrit Bharat scheme: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Work on the redevelopment of 172 railway stations has been completed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which aims to improve access to stations and circulating areas, integrate stations with both sides of the city and improve the building as well waiting halls and toilets to provide better amenities to passengers, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

The scheme also provides for wider foot over bridges commensurate with passenger traffic, escalators and lifts, better parking areas and passenger information systems. Besides, better parking areas, multimodal integration and kiosks for the sale of goods to passengers are included in the list of amenities.

The scheme also envisages sustainable and environment friendly solutions, provision of ballastless tracks, phasing and feasibility and creation of a city centre at the station in the long term. So far, 1,337 stations have been identified for development under this scheme, Vaishnaw said in a written reply to questions in Lok Sabha.

The minister further stated that Indian Railways accords high priority to safety of bridges across the country and as many as 8,626 railway bridges have been repaired, strengthened and rebuilt during 2022-2025 (up to December 2025).

There is a well-established system for inspection of railway bridges which are inspected twice a year by designated officials, once before the onset of monsoon and a detailed inspection after the monsoon. In addition, certain bridges are also inspected more frequently depending upon their condition as decided by the Chief Bridge Engineer.

Comprehensive technical inspection of major bridges is done in a way that 20 per cent of such bridges are inspected annually, the minister explained.

In addition, certain railway bridges are also inspected more frequently depending upon their condition. Repair is undertaken whenever so warranted by their physical condition as ascertained during these inspections. Special technical audit is also conducted and follow up action is taken.

The inspection of subways and Road Under Bridges (RUBs) is also conducted before and after the onset of the monsoon. Steps have taken to reduce water-logging in RUBs and subways, such as improved drainage in new designs, diverting water to natural drains, providing humps and cross-drains, sealing joints, and installing high-capacity pumps at vulnerable sites, the minister said.

The methodologies of bridge rehabilitation works are provided in Indian Railway Bridge Manual (IRBM). Adherence to the quality assurance plan (QAP), inspection and testing plan (ITP) is ensured through contract management and general and special conditions of contract, he added.

