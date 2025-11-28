14-day India International Trade Fair records over 18 lakh visitors

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The 14-day India International Trade Fair (IITF) witnessed broad participation from diverse sectors and recorded over 18 lakh visitors, according to Commerce Ministry.

According to Dr. Neeraj Kharwal, Managing Director, ITPO, the theme “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” was reflected throughout the event, with displays ranging from cutting-edge technologies and state-of-the-art pavilions to agricultural innovations and eco-friendly initiatives, showcasing India’s resilience, creativity and vast potential.

The 44th edition of IITF, organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), concluded with an award presentation ceremony here.

In the Partner State category, Rajasthan received the Gold Medal, Bihar received the Silver Medal and Uttar Pradesh received the Bronze Medal. Maharashtra received a Special Commendation. In the Focus State category, Jharkhand was awarded the Gold Medal.

In the States and Union Territories category, Odisha won the Gold Medal, Madhya Pradesh received the Silver Medal and Puducherry received the Bronze Medal. Commendation Certificates were awarded to Delhi, Goa and Karnataka.

According to the ministry, in the Thematic Presentation by States category, Meghalaya received the Gold Medal, Kerala the Silver Medal and Andhra Pradesh the Bronze Medal. Commendation Certificates were presented to Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura.

As part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan activities observed during IITF, awards for Swachh Pavilion were presented to Haryana (Gold), Punjab (Silver) and Assam (Bronze). Commendations were awarded to Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu.

In the Foreign Pavilions category, Thailand (Thai SMEs Exporter Association) received the Gold Medal, Iran (Dorna Seyd Makran) received the Silver Medal and Dubai (Al Rawdha General Trading LLC) received the Bronze Medal.

Special Commendations were given to Republic of Korea (Es Korea Co. Ltd.), Turkey (Tillo Hediyelik Esya Sanayi) and the Tibetan Chamber of Commerce.

The Ministry of Defence received the Gold Medal, the Ministry of Mines received the Silver Medal and the Ministry of Railways received the Bronze Medal. Special Commendations were awarded to the Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Power and the Ministry of Rural Development (SARAS Ajeevika Mela).

In the Ministries, PSUs and PSBs category, the Airports Authority of India received the Gold Medal, the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) received the Silver Medal and the Food Corporation of India received the Bronze Medal. Special Commendations were awarded to the Ministry of Textiles, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India.

In the Commodity Boards category, the Tea Board India received the Gold Medal, the Spice Board India received the Silver Medal and the Coir Board received the Bronze Medal.

Special Commendations were presented to the National Turmeric Board, Coconut Development Board and National Jute Board.

In the Public Communication and Outreach category, the Directorate General of Taxpayer Services received the Gold Medal, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare received the Silver Medal and the Central Board of Direct Taxes received the Bronze Medal.

In the Empowering India (Ministries and Government Departments) category, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare received the Gold Medal, the Ministry of MSME received the Silver Medal and NBCC (India) Ltd. received the Bronze Medal. Special Commendations were presented to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Coal India Ltd. and NAFED.

