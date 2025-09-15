1,116 public grievances addressed by Ayush Ministry’s Special Campaign 4.0

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) The Ministry of Ayush on Monday said it has resolved 1,116 public grievances under the Special Campaign 4.0.

The move reaffirms the ministry’s "commitment to efficiency, transparency, and cleanliness”.

Conducted between November 2024 and August 2025, the campaign focused on streamlining operations, improving workplace environments, and addressing pending matters with renewed urgency.

“During this period, the Ministry achieved significant progress by disposing of 56 references from Members of Parliament, 12 Parliamentary assurances, nine state government references, 10 PMO references, 1,116 public grievances, and 121 public grievance appeals,” it said.

These achievements underscore the Ministry’s continued dedication to strengthening citizen services and institutional effectiveness.

Notably, the Ministry of Ayush has consistently upheld high standards in grievance redressal. It has maintained its position in the top 10 ranking for grievance disposal among Central Ministries, reflecting its strong commitment to citizen-centric governance and timely resolution of public concerns.

The milestone highlights the Ministry’s proactive approach to meeting the expectations of the people while building trust in public service delivery.

The government-wide Special Campaign for the Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM), which includes the handling of public grievances, began with its first phase in 2021 and has continued annually since.

During the Special Campaign 3.0 in 2024, the Ayush Ministry resolved more than 1,300 public grievances. It also disposed of various pending issues, including 33 references from Members of Parliament, 18 Parliamentary Assurances, and 187 public grievance appeals.

“The Ministry is now preparing for Special Campaign 5.0, with a sharper focus on sustainability, cleanliness, and robust grievance redressal mechanisms,” it noted.

As part of this effort, Ayush institutes, research councils, and national organisations will step up cleanliness drives across campuses and public areas, including herbal gardens, water bodies, bus stations, and community spaces.

--IANS

rvt/