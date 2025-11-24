‘Without Sindh, there is no Hind’: Shahnawaz Hussain backs Defence Minister’s remark

New Delhi: BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday backed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent remarks suggesting that “Sindh may return to India,” saying that without Sindh, “there is no Hind.”

The Defence Minister had earlier stated that the people of Sindh would always be regarded as India’s own, a comment that drew strong reactions across political circles.

Speaking to IANS, Shahnawaz Hussain said, “What's the identity of Hind without Sindh. Our national anthem is incomplete without Sindh. Rajnath Singh has said something very beautiful. People across the country are happy with his statement. We know that one day Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir will also return to us, and Sindh cannot remain separate from us for long.”

He added that the lack of development in Sindh contributes to dissatisfaction among its people.

“There is no development in Sindh. They look at Mumbai and feel disheartened. So, without Sindh, there is no Hind. And this dream will be fulfilled one day,” he said.

On the RJD questioning Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s appointment as the state’s Home Minister, Hussain said the criticism was unfounded.

“RJD should look at themselves. Samrat Choudhary is an excellent minister. As Finance Minister, he managed the state’s finances very efficiently. RJD leaders are scared, which is why they are making such statements,” he added.

Hussain also reacted to Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari’s controversial remarks about Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“A case should be filed against Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari, and action should be taken. There should be a case filed for saying such things about BLOs. Saying that BLOs should be tied up at home is a highly irresponsible statement,” he said.

A political row erupted in Jharkhand after Ansari publicly criticised BLOs and expressed his intention to obstruct the SIR process, drawing a response from the Election Commission. Speaking at a public gathering, Ansari accused BLOs of hindering administrative work, including the electoral revision exercise.

He reportedly told locals that if any BLO visited their home for SIR-related duties, they should not hesitate to “tie them up.”

“Everyone should protest against SIR. If the BLO comes to your house, lock them inside. The BLO is coming to delete names from the voter list. Lock him inside the house and release him after I arrive,” he said.

--IANS