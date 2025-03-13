Will implement all of PM Modi's guarantees: Manoj Tiwari on free LPG cylinders

New Delhi: Amid protests by the Aam Aadmi Party over the ruling BJP's "failure" to provide free LPG cylinders as promised before the Delhi polls, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday assured that the government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will implement all of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees.

"We have formed the government in Delhi under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta. We want to assure the people of Delhi that we will implement all of PM Modi's guarantees," Tiwari told ANI.

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders held a protest at ITO over the BJP's "failure" to deliver the free LPG cylinders as promised before the Delhi polls.

Speaking to ANI, AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar criticized the BJP, calling it a 'jumla' party for failing to deliver on promises of free cylinders and Rs 2500 to Delhi residents.

"Modi ji had given a guarantee to the people of Delhi, JP Nadda ji, BJP had given a guarantee that women would receive free cylinders by Holi. Today is Choti Holi, Holi has arrived, but the cylinders have not. The people of Delhi are waiting for the free cylinders. In the end, Modi ji's guarantee has turned out to be a 'jumla.' First, they lied to the women, then they lied about the cylinders. BJP is a 'jumla' party. The people of Delhi neither got free cylinders nor Rs 2500. Our protest will continue until the people of Delhi get free cylinders," Kumar said.

Speaking to ANI, former AAP MLA Praveen Kumar also criticized the BJP-led Delhi government for failing to deliver on its promise of free gas cylinders on Holi, calling every BJP promise a "jumla."

However, BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva assured that the party will fulfil all promises in its Sankalp Patra. He added that AAP would soon face consequences worse than Congress.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva said, "Atishi and AAP do the politics of lie, arrogance and confrontation. They always made false promises. Earlier, they used to protest over our promise of providing Rs 2500 to women. Now, they are worrying about cylinders. I want to tell them that the BJP will fulfil all the promises that it has made in Sankalp Patra. It just needs some budgetary rules to follow. The people have rejected them, and soon AAP will face worse than Congress." (ANI)