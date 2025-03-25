We demand immediate attention: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on MGNREGA issue

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday demanded immediate attention to the crisis and justice for affected MGNREGA workers.

Opposition MPs from Kerala, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi staged a protest over the MGNREGA issue outside the premises of Parliament on Tuesday.

The leaders demanded immediate action to release pending wages, increase wages to match inflation and extend workdays to 150 days for the affected workers.

Taking to social media X, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote, "Kerala MPs from Opposition parties protested at Parliament against the appalling neglect of MGNREGA workers, today. The government's inaction has left millions of families without livelihoods, exacerbating poverty and suffering. We demand immediate attention to this crisis and justice for affected workers who are struggling to make ends meet in the absence of long overdue wages."



She further added, "The government must ensure: Immediate release of pending wages, Increase in wages to cope with rising inflation and Increase in workdays to 150 days."

Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "As per the provisions of the MGNRE Act, if the wages of the works have been delayed for more than 15 days, then there should be a provision of interest to be given to them. Unfortunately, MNREGA workers do not receive their salaries in all areas of Kerala. There is no concrete answer from the central minister on this. The central government is trying to finish this scheme."

Venugopal highlighted that under the MGNREGA Act, if the wages of the workers were delayed for more than 15 days, they should receive interest on the delayed payments. He pointed out that many MGNREGA workers in Kerala have not received their wages, and despite raising the issue, there was no clear response from the central government.

Venugopal criticized the central government, accusing them of trying to end the MGNREGA scheme. (ANI)