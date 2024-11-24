Very upset, will try to play role of good opposition BJP's Pratul Shah Deo after NDA's Jharkhand loss

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India]: After the BJP-led NDA failed to conquer Jharkhand elections, party spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said on Sunday that they are very "upset" about the loss as they had made every effort. He also stressed that they will try to play the role of a good opposition.

Speaking to ANI, Pratul Shah said that they will give their constructive support to the Hemant Soren's government in Jharkhand.

"In the election results that came out yesterday, we had a landslide victory in Maharashtra and all the by-elections that were held across the country, but this wheel of victory stopped in Jharkhand and we are very upset about this because we and all our allies had made every effort. As a responsible opposition, we will give our constructive support to the Hemant government and will also work as a watchdog for this government because last time there were continuous allegations of scams. The public has put us in the opposition and the work of a responsible opposition is also to ensure that there is no corruption in the government and raise voices against wrongdoings, so we will try to play the role of a good opposition," the BJP leader said.

Notably, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 34 seats, with its allies winning 22 seats. Among JMM's allies, the Congress won 16 seats, RJD four seats, and CPI-ML two seats. The BJP won 21 seats, and its allies AJSU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U won one each.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance is set to retain power in the State where assembly polls were conducted in two phases. The first phase was held on November 13 and the second phase on November 20.

Meanwhile, following the failure of the BJP-led NDA, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also the co-incharge for the polls, requested the State government to concentrate on infiltration issue as he believes it will cause a lot of damage in the coming days.

In a self-made video on Saturday, Himanta stressed that failing in Jharkhand does not mean that he will give up.

"We may not have been successful in our aim but this does not mean that we should give up our work. Whenever I fail in any work, it becomes a success in the coming days," he said.

"We met the people of Jharkhand a lot. I still believe that the problem of the infiltration is going to cause a lot of damage in the coming days. I will request the Jharkhand government that it is our responsibility to remove the infiltrators. I believe the state government will follow this," the Assam CM said. (ANI)