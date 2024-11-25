Very difficult for the opponents to bear extent of the loss NCP MP Praful Patel

New Delhi: National Congress Party (NCP) MP Praful Patel on Monday lashed out on Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara after he said that EVM machines in Maharashtra were 'hacked'. Patel said that the opponents weren't able to absorb the extent of the loss.

"The victory in Maharashtra was unprecedented. It is very difficult for our opponents to absorb the extent of the loss and therefore this is case of sour grapes. What our opponents are saying now has no meaning... the people have comprehensively rejected them.. and now they are blaming the EVMs. We are very sure that the people of Maharashtra voted for us because of the strong Mahayuti and the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.."Patel said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier on November 24, Parameshwara had said that his party leaders were surprised over the information they got about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being selectively "hacked."

Parameshwara, who is also the All India Congress Committee observer of Maharashtra elections, said that party leaders including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel discussed the EVM issues and are going to appeal to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"In Maharashtra, Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have done very badly. Everybody knows it. We and some of our leaders in Maharashtra sat together and analysed yesterday. Ashok Gehlot and Baghel, former Chief Ministers and we sat together. The information we got is surprising that EVMs are hacked, not in every constituency but selectively. I believe they have hacked the EVMs. That is what we discussed. If that is true, then we don't have to say anything about it and we are going to appeal to the Election Commission about this. The party will take a decision on that," Karnataka Home Minister told ANI.

In Maharashtra, Mahayuti won 231 of 288 seats in the general assembly elections. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has won 50 seats. (ANI)