UP Congress Protests Against 'Pathetic' Law and Order: Ajay Rai Targets Yogi Govt

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai asserted that the party will stage protests amid the police regulating all kinds of demonstrations near Vidhan Sabha alleging that the law and order situation in the state is "pathetic."

Speaking to ANI, Ajay Rai said that the party workers will "spread across the streets of Lucknow" in protest.

The party earlier announced a 'gherao' of Vidhan Sabha today as the assembly convened for the winter session on Wednesday.

"Our party workers are standing here, and they will protest against the atrocities done by the Yogi govt. The kind of atrocities this government is doing against the farmers and women will not be tolerated by the Congress workers," Rai said.

"The law and order situation in the state is pathetic. Congress workers will be spread all across the streets in Lucknow. They want to kill our workers using barbed wires, but we will not stop," he added.

"The people of this country are in distress--farmers are suffering, women are crying out for justice, and this government has ruined the entire state. Today, we will make this government kneel and demand answers from them," he said.

On security outside the Congress office in Lucknow, Rai said, "Thorny barricades, which were first used to oppress farmers at the Ghazipur border, have now been installed in Lucknow for Congress workers. If even the slightest mistake happens, these sharp spikes will injure the feet, hands, stomach, or neck of our workers."

Rai, earlier, said that the workers will "gherao" the Vidhan Sabha today adding that no one will be able to stop them.

"No one will be able to stop our party workers--they are the party workers of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. They will do the 'gherao' of Vidhan Sabha. They (the state government) have destroyed the entire state, and we will hold them accountable for that. We are Gandhian and will oppose the government in that way," Rai said earlier.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed outside the Congress office in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh police also installed barricades stepping the security outside Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday as the Congress announced a gherao of the assembly against the "atrocities" of the state government.

Speaking on the security and the protests, Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Ravina Tyagi said, "There is a complete ban on any kind of demonstration around the Vidhan Sabha. Its compliance will be ensured under Section 163 BNSS."

"The assembly is in session, and all our dignitaries and public representatives, their convenience and security will be taken care of. Whatever action is required as per the rules will be taken here," the DCP said. (ANI)