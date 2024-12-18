UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Detained During Protest Against Yogi Govt in Lucknow

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai and other leaders were detained by police who were holding a protest march in Lucknow against the state government.

The party earlier announced a 'gherao' of Vidhan Sabha today as the assembly convened for the winter session on Wednesday

"Our party workers are standing here, and they will protest against the atrocities done by the Yogi govt. The kind of atrocities this government is doing against the farmers and women will not be tolerated by the Congress workers," Ajay Rai said.

"The law and order situation in the state is pathetic. Congress workers will be spread all across the streets in Lucknow. They want to kill our workers using barbed wires, but we will not stop," he added.

Highlighting the broader issues faced by the people, Rai said, "The people of this country are in distress--farmers are suffering, women are crying out for justice, and this government has ruined the entire state. Today, we will make this government kneel and demand answers from them."

He repeated his criticism of the government, saying, "You can see that this government wants to kill our workers. I say it directly--they want to kill our workers. Thorny barricades, which were first used to oppress farmers at the Ghazipur border, have now been installed in Lucknow for Congress workers. If even the slightest mistake happens, these sharp spikes will injure the feet, hands, stomach, or neck of our workers."

Earlier, police placed barricades outside the Congress party headquarters in Lucknow as the party prepared for its protest at the Vidhan Sabha against the state government.

The Winter Assembly session of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha commenced on Monday in Lucknow with extensive security arrangements in place.

The legislative work will take place in the House on December 19 and 20. The Winter Assembly session will conclude on December 20. (ANI)