Union Minister Giriraj Singh Calls Arvind Kejriwal 'Biggest Goon' Ahead of Delhi Elections

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Delhi, Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Monday called the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal a "goon" who committed "hooliganism" by cheating the poor and giving them dirty water.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "There is no bigger goon in Delhi than Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal committed 'gundagardi' (hooliganism) by cheating the poor and giving them dirty water. Arvind Kejriwal has been doing 'gundagardi' with the people of Delhi for the last ten years, there is no bigger 'gunda' (goon) than him."

Meanwhile, AAP leader Manish Sisodia hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly using "threats" and "hooliganism" ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Sisodia then claimed that the public would answer the BJP's actions through their votes and re-elect Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister.

"The public will answer BJP's hooliganism with their votes. Baba Saheb made the people the masters by creating a democratic system. Now BJP is threatening the people. They are threatening the workers and leaders of Aam Aadmi Party. Let me tell the BJP people, we are the disciples of Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh, we are not going to be scared of your hooliganism. The public has made up its mind to teach you a lesson and make Kejriwal the Chief Minister again," Sisodia said.

Earlier, Kejriwal also accused the BJP of planning a conspiracy ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

He alleged that the party would misuse the Delhi Police and its party workers would deceive voters by posing as personnel from the Election Commission of India.

The AAP supremo claimed that the BJP was heading for its worst defeat, saying, "Aam Aadmi Party's historic victory and BJP is heading towards its worst defeat. BJP will use Delhi Police to commit hooliganism. BJP workers will go to poor people and tell them that they are from the Election Commission and will put ink on their finger and tell them to take Rs 3,000 and cast their vote."

"BJP people are going to slums and saying that people from the Election Commission are coming to get your vote cast on the night before the elections. All of them are cheating and lying. The Election Commission does not come to your home to conduct voting," he further alleged.

Earlier in the day, BJP candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma, claimed that BJP would win the seat by a significant margin and that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal would lose his deposit and finish third. "We will win by a margin of more than 20,000 votes. It could be 25,000-26,000. Arvind Kejriwal will lose his deposit here and will come third," Verma said.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also claimed that Kejriwal would lose the New Delhi Assembly seat, stating that Delhi Police had controlled his "goons" and that Purvanchalis felt safer with the BJP due to provisions in the Union Budget.

"Delhi Police has controlled all of his (Arvind Kejriwal's) goons. Arvind Kejriwal is going to lose. In the budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman has given things for Purvanchali, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh. Purvanchalis are finding themselves safe with the BJP. This is the reason their (AAP) vote bank is going away from them. He is going to lose from the New Delhi Assembly constituency," he said.

Monday marks the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections. The national capital will go to the polls on February 5, and the election results will be declared on February 8. (ANI)