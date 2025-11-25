TVK asks district units to launch protests against civic issues

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has directed all its district units to intensify protests on hyper-local civic issues as part of a renewed push to strengthen its grassroots network and establish itself as a party that consistently takes up public causes.

The directive marks a strategic shift toward decentralised mobilisation, giving district-level functionaries greater autonomy to identify local grievances and act on them swiftly.

Under the new system, district units have been asked to highlight problems affecting daily life, organise protests where required, and submit petitions to officials for immediate intervention.

The party headquarters has assured that issues flagged from the districts will be cleared within 48 hours, signalling an emphasis on rapid action and responsiveness.

The move comes amid criticism that the movement led by its central leadership lacks a robust organisational structure on the ground.

By empowering district units, TVK aims to build a direct connect with residents and enhance its visibility in neighbourhoods across Tamil Nadu.

Over the past week, several district units have already taken up a range of civic and welfare issues.

In Trichy, the party raised complaints about a long-standing traffic bottleneck on the Chennai–Madurai national highway and pressed authorities for a solution.

A major demonstration was held outside the government hospital in Kumbakonam, where cadres highlighted severe staff shortages, lack of essential medical equipment, including an MRI machine, reports of unofficial payments for childbirth and post-mortem procedures, and poor drainage infrastructure. These shortcomings, they said, force patients to travel nearly 40 km to Thanjavur for treatment.

In Namakkal, around 500 cadres opposed plans to open a new liquor outlet near the bus stand, citing public discomfort and concerns conveyed by locals.

In Kancheepuram, preparations are underway for a protest against alleged illegal sand mining in the Palar River.

The Dharmapuri unit is planning street-corner meetings in the evenings to engage residents and highlight civic gaps.

Party sources said district-level activism has been accelerated after a brief lull following the Karur stampede.

While TVK has taken up broader issues such as farmers' welfare and women's safety, the latest focus is on neighbourhood-level grievances that directly impact daily life.

Political observers note that the party appears to have recognised the significance of addressing even seemingly minor civic complaints.

Tackling issues such as a blocked drain or a hospital shortage, they say, can significantly enhance TVK's presence and credibility among voters across the State.

