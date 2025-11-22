Trinamool leaders known for politics of hatred: BJP’s Yaser Jilani slams TMC MLA over ‘Babri Masjid’ remark

New Delhi: A major political controversy has broken out after Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir declared that he would lay the foundation stone of a 'Babri Masjid' on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district, a date that marks 33 years since the demolition of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya.

BJP spokesperson Yaser Jilani strongly criticised the MLA, alleging deliberate communal provocation for electoral benefit.

He said, “TMC leaders, especially MLA Humayun Kabir, are known for the politics of hatred. He does politics purely for appeasement. He is intentionally creating communal tension in Bengal. He knows that in the upcoming elections, the people will reject TMC, and a wave of political change is rising there. Because of this restlessness, Humayun Kabir and senior TMC leaders are trying to mislead people in every possible way to protect their vote bank.”

Earlier, Kabir had announced, “We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It will take three years to complete. Various Muslim leaders will participate in that event.” His remarks immediately ignited strong reactions across political and religious circles.

Reactions from the Congress were mixed and more nuanced.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said, “Anyone can build a mosque, what does that have to do with Babri? If they want to build a mosque, they can go ahead and build it.”

Congress MP Surendra Rajput added, “If someone is building a mosque, temples, gurudwaras, and churches then, what is controversial about this? Why is it being turned into a topic of controversy? Every religion has the right to build its own places of worship.”

The All India Imam Association also issued a theological rebuttal. Its president, Maulana Sajid Rashidi stated, “Perhaps they do not realise that once a mosque is built at a place, it remains a mosque until the end of time. Even if hundreds of mosques are built in India in the name of Babri Masjid, the significance of the original Babri Masjid in Ayodhya can never be erased.”

--IANS