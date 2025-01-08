TMC Extends Support to AAP for Delhi Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Thanks Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has extended support to his party in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5.

In a post on X, Kejriwal thanked West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for extending her support to AAP.

"TMC has announced support to AAP in Delhi elections. I am personally grateful to Mamta Didi. Thank you, Didi. U have always supported and blessed us in our good and bad times," the AAP Chief said.

Reacting to Kejriwal's post, senior TMC leader Derek O' Brien said, "We have your back @AamAadmiParty"



On Tuesday, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that the people of Delhi will defeat the BJP in the Assembly polls.

"We hope that AAP government comes back there and BJP is defeated. The people of Delhi will defeat BJP," Ghosh said.

In another tweet, Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has given 'target' to all its seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi to get fake votes in the New Delhi Assembly seat.

"According to sources, the Gaali Galooj Party has given targets to its seven MPs to get fake votes made in the New Delhi Legislative Assembly in the next few days. Let's see how many applications for making new votes come in the next few days. Everyone should keep an eye on this. Atishi ji has sought time to meet the Chief Election Commissioner. We hope we will get time soon," the AAP chief said.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate voter data in the New Delhi Assembly by deleting and wrongly adding thousands of voters through fraudulent applications.

"BJP is snatching the right to vote from the citizens. They are doing a huge election scam in the New Delhi Assembly. BJP is attempting to manipulate voter data by deleting and adding thousands of votes incorrectly," she said.

Atishi further alleged a large-scale electoral scam in the New Delhi Assembly, citing over 10,000 applications for voter additions and 6,167 deletions between October 29, 2024, and January 2, 2025.

"More than 10,000 applications for making votes came in New Delhi Assembly between 15 December 2024 and 02 January 2025.6,167 applications were filed in New Delhi Assembly between 29 October 2024 and 02 January 2025 to get votes cut. It is clear that a very big electoral scam is being carried out in the New Delhi Assembly," she said.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)