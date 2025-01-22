Thousands of BJP Workers Prepare for PM Modi's Address in Delhi Ahead of Elections

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Wednesday said that thousands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across 256 mandals, 70 assembly constituencies, and 13,000 booths were preparing to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which remains a source of enthusiasm during elections.

The 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" program has attracted all booth-level workers, who will hear PM Modi in the afternoon.

"Today PM Narendra Modi will have a direct dialogue with all booth level workers. 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' and 'Booth Jeeta, Chunav Jeeta' are the mantras of our organisation. This direct dialogue with the PM boosts enthusiasm during elections. Everyone in our 256 mandals, 70 assembly constituencies and 13,000 booths is preparing to listen to PM Modi. Thousands of (BJP) workers who have registered through the NaMo app will listen to the PM's dialogue today," Chahal told ANI.

Meanwhile, the BJP is all set to carry out huge rallies in Delhi, featuring top leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Manohar Lal Khattar and Nitin Gadkari.

Chief Minister and leaders of various states will also be joining the campaign ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, including Yogi Adityanath, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Deputy CM Bihar Samrat Choudhary.

PM Modi's rallies are likely to be held in the last week of January. He is expected to address three to four rallies, a senior party source said.

The BJP is set to launch a series of rallies from January 23 to attract Purvanchali voters, featuring Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the main face. Adityanath will address 14 rallies in various locations across Delhi, including Kirari, Outer Delhi, Keshav Puram, North West Delhi, Shahdara, Karol Bagh, Najafgarh, Mehrauli, Sahadara, South Delhi, and Mayur Vihar etc.

As part of its outreach efforts, the BJP has already held over 2,500 small meetings and drawing-room gatherings. On Makar Sankranti, the party aimed to hold around 70 "baithaks" (meetings) and has successfully conducted 50 so far. The BJP's goal is to convince voters about the benefits of a BJP government and the various welfare schemes implemented by the central government.

With approximately 50 per cent of Purvanchali voters residing in Delhi, the BJP is focusing on maximising its votes in the upcoming polls. The party's campaign may also gain traction among slum area voters who hail from Purvanchal.

The national capital will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)