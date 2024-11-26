There should be two day discussion so that people can know importance of Constitution Congress MP Malikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Congress MP Malikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that there should be a two day discussion on the Constitution Day so that people can know about the importance of the Constitution and are aware of their fundamental rights.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said "Constitution Day was celebrated earlier as well, it is celebrated today as well and we want that there should be a two-day discussion on it so that people can know about the importance of the Constitution, their fundamental rights, secularism, socialism, equality. We can explain all these things to people through the Parliament, that is why we have written a letter and have also demanded that there should be a two day discussion in the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker. I have written to the Chairman..."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut also congratulated the citizens on the Constitution Day and said that the top leadership had expressed their loyalty towards the Constitution of India.

"I congratulate all the Indians on Constitution Day. It has been released in Sanskrit language today. The youth today is taking an interest in knowing the Constitution and their rights...Our top leadership has expressed their loyalty towards the Constitution of India..," Raut said.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also congratulated the countrymen on the day and said that the Constitution was in safe hands.

"On Constitution Day, many congratulations to all the countrymen that we are safe because of this Constitution and the Constitution is also in safe hands. Today it is a matter of happiness that today the booklet of the Constitution has been released in Sanskrit, the mother of all languages of the world. The Constitution is now available in all the languages of India...," Chouhan said while speaking to ANI.

Further, he said that the whole country had faith in the Constitution.

"This has nothing to do with the elections. An attempt was made to create a false narrative by showing a copy of the Constitution, the whole country has faith in the Constitution. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who started celebrating Constitution Day. The Constitution is our most sacred book and the country is running and will run with this Constitution," Chouhan said. (ANI)