There is a racket of extortion BJP's Virendraa Sachdeva accuses AAP of looting after arrest of Naresh Balyan

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva on Sunday, said that BJP is likely to begin the 'Parivartan Yatra' from all seven Lok Sabha seats from December 8.

The Yatra, which aims to garner public support for the party, is going to run for about 10 to 12 days, starting from December 8 and can run till December 20 across Delhi. Senior BJP leaders will also participate in the Yatra which will be joined by thousands of supporters for the party.

Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP of involving in corruption and extorting money. He mentioned that Sanjay Singh is unaware of the subject and is making false claims about Naresh Balyan being threatened.

"Sanjay Singh has come forward, but he doesn't know the subject. Sanjay Singh is saying that Naresh Balyan has been threatened. Naresh Balyan is saying that he is filing a complaint to deceive the police so that the police don't suspect him. So this is a conspiracy. There is a racket of extortion running... We in Delhi, starting BJP's Parivartan Yatra ..this yatra will start in the second week of December. Its objective is to remove this corrupt government from Delhi, which could not provide electricity, could not provide water, could not build roads... Through this Parivartan Yatra, the people of Delhi will express their heart that now the time has come to send this government away," he said.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday arrested Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan in connection with an alleged extortion case from last year, officials said.

According to officials, the AAP MLA was arrested after an investigation revealed an audio clip of a conversation between Balyan and notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu, who is currently based abroad. The conversation allegedly involved discussions about the collection of ransom money from businessmen.

Officials said that they were interrogating Balyan, and the police were further looking into the case.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia alleged the involvement of MLA Naresh Balya in the "extortion of money" with the help of a gangster and said that "gangsters" are the biggest supporters of AAP. (ANI)