Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Misusing ₹225 Crore in 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of misusing government funds for the "Mahila Samvad Yatra."

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will spend Rs 104 crore for publicity on social media etc. in the name of the yatra and women and Rs 114 crore for tea-water and snacks from the government treasury to improve the tarnished image. Apart from this, Rs 150 crore will also be given to a PR company," Yadav posted on X.

He further said that Nitish Kumar is spending the treasury of the poor state to improve his "tarnished image."

"The person who questioned us on where will we get the money for our promise of creating 10 lakh government jobs, is now the same person who is spending more than 225,7800000 of the treasury of the poor state on efforts to improve his tarnished image, enticements, and social media," he added.

On December 10, Bihar's Former Deputy Chief Minister claimed that a staggering Rs 2 billion 25 crore 78 lakh had been spent in just 15 days, allegedly to promote Bihar CM Kumar's image.

He further alleged that state government administration failure resulted in massive unemployment, mass exodus, murderous inflation, rampant crime and rampant corruption.

The RJD leader questioned the government's priorities, stating that billions of rupees are being spent on propaganda while students and women in the state lack basic facilities. Yadav also accused the government of looting public funds for personal gain.

For 20 years Bihar has been thrown into the flames of wild unemployment, mass exodus, murderous inflation, rampant crime and rampant corruption by Nitish Kumar's wasteful spending of the poor people and poor state on his election picnic of Rs 225,78,000. Is it permissible to do?" he mentioned in a press statement.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Mahila Samvad Yatra,' is scheduled to begin on December 15. (ANI)