Tariq Anwar Condemns BJP's Bidhuri for "Shameful" Remark on Priyanka Gandhi, Calls for Inclusive Support for Riot Victims

New Delhi: Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Sunday slammed the BJP candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, Ramesh Bidhuri, over his recent remark on Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, calling it "shameful."

The BJP candidate from the Kalkaji Assembly seat, during an address, stated that they would make all the roads in Kalkaji like the "cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi" if BJP comes to power.

"I consider it shameful. Any woman, no matter who she is, comparing them to anything is wrong, and it should be stopped," Anwar said.

He further claimed that since the BJP has come to power, there has been an increase in the use of such language, including by the Prime Minister, which he described as "condemnable." Anwar suggested that the language used by the Prime Minister encouraged similar behaviour from his followers and supporters.

"Unfortunately, since the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power, we are seeing that... The language that the Prime Minister of the country uses is also condemnable. It is obvious that his followers and his supporters will also use the same language," Anwar added.

On the matter of Delhi LG VK Saxena's decision to ease job criteria for victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Anwar questioned the focus on Sikhs and stated, "Why are Sikhs given such relaxation? Everyone who faced such things should be given similar benefits."

He added that the government should extend similar benefits to all individuals who had suffered in such situations, not just those affected by the 1984 riots.

"Wherever such things have happened, people should be given benefits from the government," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena approved full relaxation in required educational qualifications and age relaxation up to 55 years for 88 applications for employment from victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

According to a release from the Delhi LG office, this relaxation has been approved for their appointment in government service to the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Repeated representations had been made by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, public representatives, and groups of victims, who had met with LG recently in this regard.

The Delhi LG had earlier granted a full relaxation in educational qualification requirements to 50 applicants and obtained an age relaxation for 22 other applicants. A total of 72 applicants were appointed after a special drive by the Revenue Department in 2006. (ANI)