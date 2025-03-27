Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai in Delhi, likely to Meet Amit Shah

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai arrived in Delhi on Thursday and is expected to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting will come just two days after Edappadi Palaniswamy, General Secretary of the AIADMK, met Amit Shah in the national capital.

Palaniswami said that he discussed the Enforcement Directorate case on the alleged scam involving the state-run liquor corporation, TASMAC, during his meeting with Shah and urged for a detailed inquiry.

The Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly met with the Union Home Minister in the national capital on Tuesday evening and the AIDMK leader said that various issues regarding Tamil Nadu, including National Education Policy's language formula, the release of funds and developing railway projects for the State were discussed.

Palaniswami, denied reports of discussions regarding an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the AIADMK for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls in 2026.

"There is nothing related to alliance. we came here for people issues. Only media is giving news about alliance for sensationalism. There is still one year for the election," Palaniswami said.

EPS said that he will only consider talks of an alliance after the election dates are announced, adding, "Is election date is announced to speak about alliance? In 2019 and 2021 we spoke about alliance only near to election. Alliance and ideology is different. Our ideology is constant. and alliance would be based on circumstances. Circumstances only decide the alliance. There is still one year is for election."

Assembly elections for Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held in 2026.

AIADMK had got into an alliance with the BJP after the demise of J Jayalalithaa's demise in 2016.

The DMK won both the 2019 Lok Sabha and the 2021 Assembly elections and the DMK also won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The AIADMK and the BJP were in an alliance for the 2021 state elections, during which the BJP won four seats. It however broke off ties with the BJP in the year 2023. (ANI)