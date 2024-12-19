SP MLA Atul Pradhan Suspended for Entire Winter Session of UP Assembly

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MLA from the Sardhana Assembly seat was suspended from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly for the entire winter session by Speaker Satish Mahana over the use of 'derogatory language'.

Speaking to ANI, Pradhan alleged that the ruling party (BJP) has been using objectionable language towards the opposition from the first day.

"In a democracy, the way they (the ruling party) want to conduct the sessions of Vidhan Sabha, it is not done in that way. You should observe from the first day what kind of language the ruling party has been using towards the opposition. The statement of the Deputy CM towards our LoP was objectionable...In Jhansi, 20 children died in a fire, however, the records showed only 10 deaths. There is corruption...we were discussing these matters in the session," he said.

The winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly got underway on Monday with the BJP-led government affirming its willingness to ensure the smooth operation of the house. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the government would answer all questions put forth by the opposition.

While speaking to ANI, UP DCM KP Maurya said, "Every member of the house eagerly waits for this day where the leaders bring the issues of their respective constituencies, and the state government is always ready to resolve the issues...We want the house to run properly...The government will answer all the questions of the opposition."

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey announced that the SP would raise concerns over rising communal tensions in the state, particularly the situation in Sambhal. Pandey stated that the party would hold the government accountable for attempts to disturb communal harmony and anticipated significant uproar in the session.

A Congress worker died during the party's protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday. The State Congress chief Ajay Rai alleged that the death was due to "police brutality".

An FIR was registered at Husainganj police station under section 103 of BNS. The deceased was identified as Prabhat Pandey, 28, said the police. (ANI)