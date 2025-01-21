Sisodia Accuses BJP of Defending Ravana in Delhi Polls

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that the entire party immediately came in defence of Ravana, as if they themselves are "descendants of Ravana".

"Yesterday Kejriwal ji made a comment related to Ravana in a public meeting, and the entire BJP immediately jumped to defend Ravana, as if they themselves were descendants of Ravana," Sisodia posted on X.

This comes after the BJP leaders targeted the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks on Ramayana, where he said "Ravana came in the form of a golden deer to kidnap Mata Sita."

Notably, instead of Ravana, it was the demon Maricha who transformed himself into the form of a golden deer to help Ravana kidnap 'Mata Sita'.

Taking to X, Sisodia launched a blistering attack on the opponent BJP and accused them of using figures Ravana to justify their "false statements".

"Their politics has stooped so low that they are now trying to justify their false statements by resorting to symbols like Ravana. I want to tell the people of Delhi to understand their real intentions. After the elections, they will prove to be a bigger threat to the poor, labourers and slum dwellers than Ravana," reads the social media post.



Sisodia further alleged the BJP could be proved as "bigger threat than Ravan" for poor, labourers and slum dwellers, if they come to power in Delhi, adding that their agenda is "only to gain power."

Alleging further, former Deputy CM said that BJP is "conspiring" to demolish slums and occupy people's lands.

His post read, "It is very important to be cautious of them, because their real agenda is only to gain power. They are conspiring to demolish slums and occupy people's lands. Beware of their false dramas and take the right decision."

On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the slum clusters of Vishwas Nagar recited a topic of Ramayana related to the incident of 'Sita-Hiran' where Goddess Sita falls prey to Ravan's 'golden deer' tactics.

Kejriwal compared his opponent party BJP to 'golden deer' and said "don't get involved in their trap" to the people of Vishwas Nagar.

"I want to warn the slum dwellers that these days they (people of BJP) are staying in slums, they do not love you, they love your vote and will sell all your land after the elections. Lord Ram was exiled for 14 years, so one day he went to the forest to arrange for food, left Mata Sita in the hut and told Laxman that you will protect Sita Maa, meanwhile, Ravan came in the form of a golden deer. Sita said to Laxman that I want this deer... Laxman went and Ravan kidnapped Sita Maa, these BJP people are also like that golden deer, do not get involved in their trap...," says AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal," former CM Kejriwal stated.

Earlier today, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of insulting Sanatan Dharma and misinterpreting the sacred text, Ramcharitmanas.

Sachdeva questioned Kejriwal's sudden interest in temples, alleging that he only remembers them when elections are near.

He accused Kejriwal, accusing him of "insulting" Sanatan Dharma and "misinterpreting" Ramcharitmanas.

"The way Arvind Kejriwal has misinterpreted Shri Ramcharitmanas and has tried to insult the Sanatana, this is not the first time. These people are Adharmi. I don't know what his Nani (grandmother) recited to him, but he (Arvind Kejriwal) used to say that the Ram Temple should not be built. Now that the elections are coming up, he is remembering Ram Temple and all the other temples," Sachdeva told ANI.

Targeting Kejriwal, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari called him a 'Chunavi Hindu' and said that appeasement runs in his veins.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a 'Chunavi' Hindu. Appeasement runs in his and his boss Rahul Gandhi's veins. He has little knowledge of Ramayana and could not recite it properly... He says that his grandmother used to say that Lord Ram's temple should not be built in Ayodhya. He said that all the land in Delhi should be given to Waqf. The 'Chunavi' Hindu face of Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed in front of the people of Delhi and the country..."

The Assembly election in Delhi are going to take place in a single phase on February 5. The counting of votes is will take place on February 8. (ANI)